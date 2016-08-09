BIG Concert Lineup Changed

The SOLD OUT Florida Georgia Line show that had to be postponed due to the crazy lighting storm that came thru, has a pretty big change in the lineup! We are excited that our NC boy Chase Rice will be taking the spot of Cole Swindell. Unfortunately not good news for C.S. Fans but we promise you Chase Rice will NOT disappoint! We still have TC3 and Kane Brown! Either way Florida Georgia Line is going to rock the stage at the Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater on September 11th